Bellingham back in spotlight ahead of potential transfer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Perhaps no club was happier to see Enzo Fernandez join Chelsea for a British record $131.4 million than Borussia Dortmund. The benchmark has been set for prodigiously talented midfielders and Jude Bellingham’s valuation could go up as a result in the summer. Dortmund has a habit of selling a star player every year and the 19-year-old Bellingham looks set to be the next one. The England international can further enhance his reputation Wednesday when Dortmund hosts Chelsea in a Champions League round-of-16 match that puts him head-to-head against Fernandez.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.