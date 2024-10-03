Bellingham back in England squad and Solanke also called up

LONDON (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is back in the England squad for the first time since the European Championship. Bellingham missed the September internationals because of injury. He was included in interim coach Lee Carsley’s 25-man squad on Thursday for the Nations League games against Greece and Finland. Chelsea’s Cole Palmer was also called up after withdrawing ahead of the games against Ireland and Finland because of injury. Carsley has taken charge of England while the Football Association continues its search for a replacement for Gareth Southgate, who stepped down after the Euros.

