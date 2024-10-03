Bellingham back in England squad and Solanke also called up

By The Associated Press
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham runs with the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Lille and Real Madrid at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, France, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thibault Camus]

LONDON (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is back in the England squad for the first time since the European Championship. Bellingham missed the September internationals because of injury. He was included in interim coach Lee Carsley’s 25-man squad on Thursday for the Nations League games against Greece and Finland. Chelsea’s Cole Palmer was also called up after withdrawing ahead of the games against Ireland and Finland because of injury. Carsley has taken charge of England while the Football Association continues its search for a replacement for Gareth Southgate, who stepped down after the Euros.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.