Bellingham avoids immediate ban at Euro 2024 for offensive gesture but gets fined

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Jude Bellingham has avoided an immediate ban after the England midfielder appeared to make an offensive gesture in his team’s win over Slovakia. Bellingham will be available for England’s game against Switzerland on Saturday for a place in the semifinals after UEFA imposed a one-game ban but said it “is not immediately enforced and is subject to a probationary period” of a year. Bellingham seemed to make a gesture with his hand toward his crotch after scoring an overhead kick to level the score Sunday as England went on to win 2-1 in extra time. The Real Madrid midfielder will have to pay a fine of 30,000 euros.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.