Bellinger returns from broken ribs, giving Cubs’ lineup a big boost

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs activated Cody Bellinger from the 10-day injured list, a big boost after the slugger missed two weeks because of broken ribs. Bellinger batted third and was the designated hitter against the San Diego Padres in his first appearance since April 23. The 2019 NL MVP fractured two ribs on his right side when he ran into the center field wall at Wrigley Field trying to make a play against the Houston Astros. The Cubs also placed right-handed pitcher Daniel Palencia on the 15-day injured list because of a strained right shoulder. They recalled right-hander Keegan Thompson from Triple-A Iowa and optioned outfielder Alexander Canario to the minor league club. Outfielder Seiya Suzuki could return this weekend from a strained oblique.

