Bellinger hits 3-run homer in the 7th, Neris struggles again in 9th before Cubs beat Rays 4-3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs held off the Tampa Bay Rays for a 4-3 victory Wednesday night.

Cubs closer Héctor Neris allowed José Caballero’s solo homer in the ninth before earning his 10th save in 13 chances. The right-hander allowed a single to Ben Rortvedt and walked Taylor Walls with one out before getting a fielder’s choice grounder from Yandy Díaz and a flyball from Brandon Lowe.

Neris was tagged for a season-high four runs in the ninth in Tuesday night’s 5-2 loss to the Rays, including Lowe’s game-ending homer.

Seiya Suzuki also went deep for the Cubs, who are 6-13 since May 22.

Tyson Miller (1-0) got the win by striking out two in a perfect 1 1/3 innings. Since being acquired in a trade with Seattle on May 14, the righty has given up one earned run in 10 1/3 innings.

Tampa Bay got also a homer from Jose Siri. The Rays have lost 14 of 21.

Garrett Cleavinger (4-1) replaced Aaron Civale with one on and two outs in the seventh. After hitting pinch-hitter Patrick Wisdom, the lefty allowed Bellinger’s ninth homer.

Tampa Bay took a 2-1 lead on Siri’s solo homer off Javier Assad in the fourth. Siri had been 0 for 11 with eight strikeouts in his previous three games before getting a second-inning double.

Suzuki tied it at 1 on his eighth homer during the fourth.

Civale, on his 29th birthday, had his winless start streak reach 11. He allowed one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Assad gave up two runs and five hits over 4 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: INF Nico Hoerner (small right-hand fracture) returned to the starting lineup and went 1 for 4 with two steals.

Rays: LF Randy Arozarena (right hamstring tightness) pinch-hit for the second straight game. He is expected to start on Thursday. … LHP Jeffrey Springs (Tommy John surgery) gave up one hit and struck out three in two scoreless innings for Triple-A Durham in his second start since being shut down May 25 due to lat tightness.

UP NEXT

Cubs LHP Justin Steele (0-3, 4.06 ERA) and Rays RHP Taj Bradley (1-4, 5.17 ERA) are Thursday night’s starters.

