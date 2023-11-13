Bella Murekatete scores 16, No. 24 Washington St. women beat Idaho State 64-47

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Bella Murekatete scored 10 of her 16 points in the first quarter, Eleonora Villa added 12 points and No. 24 Washington State beat Idaho State 64-47. Murekatete made 7 of 12 from the field and finished with seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Tara Wallack added 10 points and five assists for Washington State. Tasia Jordan led Idaho State with 10 points and Laura Bello grabbed 11 rebounds with nine points and two steals. Charlisse Leger-Walker moved past Jonni Gray into sixth on WSU’s all-time scoring list with 1,503 career points.

