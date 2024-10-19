Bell wins pole for opening race of third round of NASCAR playoffs. Blaney to start last

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Christopher Bell won the pole in Saturday qualifying for the opening race of the third round of NASCAR’s playoffs. Bell turned a lap at 185.344 miles per hour in a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing to take the top starting spot Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Bell is one of eight drivers attempting to earn a spot in the Cup Series championship finale. Tyler Reddick qualified second in a Toyota for 23XI Racing. Reigning Cup champion Ryan Blaney crashed in practice and did not make a qualifying attempt. He will start last Sunday.

