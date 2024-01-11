Bell scores 20, Brown adds 19 and Syracuse holds off Boston College 69-59

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Bell scored 20 points, Maliq Brown added 19 points, and Syracuse defeated Boston College 69-59. Bell was 8-for-14 shooting and made four 3-pointers. Brown was 6 for 11 from the field, made 7 of 8 free throws, grabbed eight rebounds and had four assists. Judah Mintz, Syracuse’s leading scorer at 19.1 points per game, did not start due to a violation of team rules and should be back in the starting lineup on Saturday, coach Adrian Autry said. The Orange play at No. 7 North Carolina on Saturday. Mintz played 31 minutes against Boston College and scored 10 points on 1-of-7 shooting plus seven free throws in eight attempts.

