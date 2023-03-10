Bell leads SE Louisiana to Southland title, 1st NCAA berth

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Sophomore Taylor Bell came off the bench to score 17 of her career-high 22 points in the second half to lead Southeastern Louisiana to its first NCAA Tournament with a 66-57 win over Lamar in the championship game of the Southland Conference Tournament. The Lions never led in the first half but with Bell scoring 10 points, Southeastern Louisiana charged back from 11 down and led 53-47 entering the fourth quarter. The Cardinals closed to 59-57 on a Portia Adams layup with 3:55 to go but didn’t score again. SE Louisiana 7 of 8 in the last 1:40. Adams scored 20 points for third-seeded Lamar, which swept SE Louisiana in the regular season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.