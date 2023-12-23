Bell Jr., Matthews each with double-doubles, Mississippi St. moves to 10-2 with win over Rutgers

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jimmy Bell Jr. and Cameron Matthews combined for 35 points and 29 rebounds to help Mississippi State cruise past Rutgers 70-60. Mississippi State (10-2), which was ranked No. 21 before losing consecutive games to Georgia Tech and Southern, has won four straight. Matthews scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Bell scored a season-best 17 points, had a career-high 18 rebounds while matching a career best with three blocked shots. Aundre Hyatt made three 3-pointers, scored 18 points and had six rebounds to lead Rutgers (7-4). It was tied 29-all at halftime, but Mississippi State led the entire second half.

