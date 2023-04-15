Bell hits first Cleveland homer as Guardians defeat Nats 4-3
By PATRICK STEVENS The Associated Press
Washington Nationals Luis Garcia celebrates his home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Washington, Friday, April 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manuel Balce Ceneta]
WASHINGTON (AP) — Josh Bell hit his first home run since signing with Cleveland, and the Guardians rallied against the Washington Nationals’ bullpen for a 4-3 victory. Will Brennan drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth on a light grounder for Cleveland, which earned its first victory in Washington since Aug. 9, 2016. The Nationals had won the teams’ last four meetings. Luis García hit his first homer of the season for Washington, which fell to 1-6 at home.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Cleveland Guardians' Josh Bell, rounds bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Washington, Friday, April 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manuel Balce Ceneta
Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams runs to home plate and scores during the fourth inning of a baseball gam against the Cleveland Guardians in Washington, Friday, April 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manuel Balce Ceneta
Washington Nationals' Luis Garcia, center, celebrates after his home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Washington, Friday, April 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)