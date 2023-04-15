Bell hits first Cleveland homer as Guardians defeat Nats 4-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Josh Bell hit his first home run since signing with Cleveland, and the Guardians rallied against the Washington Nationals’ bullpen for a 4-3 victory. Will Brennan drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth on a light grounder for Cleveland, which earned its first victory in Washington since Aug. 9, 2016. The Nationals had won the teams’ last four meetings. Luis García hit his first homer of the season for Washington, which fell to 1-6 at home.

