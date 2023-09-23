Bell accounts for 3 TDs, Columbia beats Georgetown 30-0 for Fabish’s first win as interim coach

NEW YORK (AP) — Caden Bell passed for a touchdown and ran for two more TDs, Joey Giorgi had 116 yards rushing on 21 carries and Columbia beat Georgetown 30-0, the Lions’ first home shutout in nearly two decades. Lions’ interim coach Mark Fabish won his home debut. Fabish took over after Al Bagnoli announced his retirement prior to the start of training camp in August. Columbia held an opponent scoreless for the first time since a 19-0 win at Dartmouth in 2021. The Lions recorded their first home shutout since the beat Iona 24-0 on Oct. 7, 2006. Georgetown (2-2), which went into the game averaging a Patriot League-leading 257.3 yards rushing per game, ran for just 32 yards on 24 carries.

