Belichick still mum on whether Jones or Zappe will start against Giants

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots are heading to New York without identifying a starting quarterback. Two days before Sunday’s game against the Giants, coach Bill Belichick refused to say whether Mac Jones will be benched. Bailey Zappe relieved Jones in a Week 10 loss to Indianapolis, but was no more effective. New England also has Will Grier on the roster and Malik Cunningham on the practice squad.

