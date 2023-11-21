Belichick refuses to shed light on starting QB decision for Patriots

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is refusing to reveal his starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. When talking to reporters, Belichick repeated only that all of his players should “be ready to go.” Pressed on the question more than a dozen times in the eight minute availability, Belichick repeated a version of the same answer. Asked if he had made a decision, he said, “We’ll let you know on Sunday.” 2021 first-round draft choice Mac Jones has started every game this season. But he hasn’t finished three of them.

