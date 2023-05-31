Belichick: Pats have ‘moved on’ after losing 2 workout days for NFL rules violation

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots coach Bill Belichick says the team has moved on after losing two days of workouts for violating NFL offseason workout rules. The team announced last week that a scheduled workout that was supposed to be open for reporters to attend had been canceled. Another workout originally slated for this week was also canceled. Belichick confirmed the violations occurred over three days of Phase 2 of the nine-week program in which teams are allowed to conduct workouts on the field. The Patriots were originally allotted 13 days of workouts. They will now hold a total of 11, including next month’s mandatory three-day minicamp.

