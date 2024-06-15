Belgium’s Thomas Detry continues hot streak in majors, tied for 2nd entering weekend at US Open

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Belgium’s Thomas Detry seemed more surprised than anyone to find his name near the top of the leaderboard at the U.S. Open. No reason for him to be that way. After missing the cut in three of his first six major championships, and playing those six a combined 34 over par, the 31-year-old from appears to have figured out golf on its biggest stage. He followed an opening 69 with a 3-under 67 on Friday and is in a three-way tie for second place just a stroke off the lead. And, that gave him nine consecutive rounds at par or better in major championships.

