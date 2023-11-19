Belgium’s Lukaku scores 4 goals to set record. Serbia qualifies for Euro 2024, Spain’s Gavi injured

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has scored four first-half goals to lead a 5-0 rout of 10-man Azerbaijan in their final European Championship qualifying game. Lukaku’s 14 goals set a record for a European Championship qualifying campaign. He beat the previous mark of 13 goals held by Poland’s Robert Lewandowski and Northern Ireland’s David Healy. Spain’s 3-1 win over Georgia was overshadowed by Barcelona midfielder Gavi suffering what appeared to be a serious injury to his right knee. Serbia locked up its spot at Euro 2024 after drawing 2-2 with Bulgaria. Portugal made it 10 wins in 10 games with a 2-0 win over Iceland in Lisbon.

