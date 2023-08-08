Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky dents British track dominance at cycling world championships

Lotte Kopecky regained her title in the women’s points race at the cycling world championships on Tuesday, taking a lap from the field and holding off Australia’s Georgia Baker for the gold medal. In other events in Glasgow, Scotland, Jeffrey Hoogland of the Netherlands won his third straight title and fourth overall in the men’s 1-kilometer time trial. The Swiss road team comprised of three men and three women narrowly beat France to win the mixed team relay. In the men’s Madison, a relay event covering 200 laps of the velodrome, Jan Willem van Schip and Yoeri Havik of the Netherlands held on to beat Britain by just two points.

