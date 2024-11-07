Belgium’s Bouwmeester, Spain’s Botin and Trittel win World Sailor of the Year awards

The 2024 Rolex World Sailor of the Year Award winners are Marit Bouwmeester of Belgium, who became the most-decorated female Olympic sailor of all time, and Diego Botin and Florian Trittel of Spain, who won an Olympic gold medal and SailGP’s $2 million Season 4 championship in a three-week span. Bouwmeester won the gold medal in women’s dinghy at the Paris Games to push her career total to four medals, including two golds, a silver and a bronze. Botin and Trittel won the Olympic gold medal in the men’s skiff less than three weeks after taking Spain’s SailGP Team from 10th to first to win the season title.

