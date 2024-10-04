Belgium without Lukaku and De Bruyne for Nations League matches against France and Italy

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco called up four new players Friday to take on Italy and France in upcoming Nations League matches while leaving out of his squad stalwarts Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne. Belgium plays against Italy the Stadio Olimpico in Rome next week before hosting France. Italy tops the group with six points ahead of Belgium and France, which are tied with three point. Israel is in last place having lost its first two matches. Malick Fofana, Cyril Ngonge, Matte Smets and Maarten Vandevoordt are making the quatuor of newcomers.

