Belgium stunned by Slovakia 1-0 with VAR denying Lukaku twice at Euro 2024

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
Slovakia players celebrate after Ivan Schranz, second right, scored the opening goal during the Group E match between Belgium and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, June 17, 2024. (Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Swen Pfoertner]

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Two Romelu Lukaku goals have been ruled out by video review and Belgium fell to a stunning 1-0 loss to Slovakia in wild Group D at the European Championship. Slovakia struck with a seventh-minute goal by forward Ivan Schranz then survived a string of misses by Belgium record scorer Lukaku on Monday in Frankfurt. Lukaku had two second-half goals overturned by VAR. Slovakia’s deserved win also was preserved by defender Dávid Hancko’s brave goal-line block in the 62nd. It left him sprawled in the goal net with a face injury. Earlier, Romania upset Ukraine 3-0.

