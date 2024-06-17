Belgium stunned by Slovakia 1-0 with VAR denying Lukaku twice at Euro 2024

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Two Romelu Lukaku goals have been ruled out by video review and Belgium fell to a stunning 1-0 loss to Slovakia in wild Group D at the European Championship. Slovakia struck with a seventh-minute goal by forward Ivan Schranz then survived a string of misses by Belgium record scorer Lukaku on Monday in Frankfurt. Lukaku had two second-half goals overturned by VAR. Slovakia’s deserved win also was preserved by defender Dávid Hancko’s brave goal-line block in the 62nd. It left him sprawled in the goal net with a face injury. Earlier, Romania upset Ukraine 3-0.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.