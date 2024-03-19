Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku ruled out of Ireland friendly due to groin issue

BRUSSELS (AP) — Romelu Lukaku will miss Belgium’s friendly in Ireland this weekend because of a groin problem. Lukaku missed a Europa League match last Thursday because of a recurring hip injury then played for 85 minutes on Sunday in Roma’s 1-0 win against Sassuolo in Serie A. Belgium says Lukaku is not fit to face against Ireland “due to a slightly overloaded groin.” Belgium meets Ireland on Saturday in a warmup for the European Championship. It will then take on England next Tuesday.

