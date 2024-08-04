Belgium routs Japan to put Cats into Olympic women’s basketball quarterfinals

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Emma Meesseman scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Belgium routed Japan 85-58 to clinch a quarterfinal berth on the final day of group play of women’s basketball at the Paris Olympics. That leaves two more spots open with three games remaining. Japan was eliminated after winning silver three years ago at the Tokyo Games, making this the second straight Games the silver medalist failed to medal in the next Olympics. Five countries already clinched berths, led by the U.S. trying to win an unprecedented eighth straight Olympic gold. The others are Spain, Serbia, France and Germany. The draw setting the quarterfinals follows the final game between Australia and France.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.