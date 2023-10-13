Belgium Grand Prix to stay on F1 calendar at least until 2025

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Belgian Grand Prix at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps track will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until 2025 following a one-year extension. It’s one of the seven circuits from the inaugural world championship in 1950. Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1, says “I am delighted to extend our relationship with them until 2025.” The 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) circuit nestled in the Ardennes forest is also F1′s longest and has hosted 56 Grands Prix. The race remains a firm favorite with drivers, with world champion Max Verstappen calling it his favorite track in F1. But concerns have occasionally been raised about the track’s safety record.

