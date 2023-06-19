Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to miss Euro qualifier amid reports of captaincy row

BRUSSELS (AP) — Thibaut Courtois has left Belgium’s training camp ahead of a qualifying match for next year’s European championships amid reports in Belgian media that the Real Madrid goalkeeper was frustrated not to be handed the captain’s armband in his team’s previous game. The Belgian federation confirmed to The Associated Press that Courtois had left the camp and will miss Tuesday match in Estonia but did not give a reason for his departure. In the absence of the injured Kevin De Bruyne, Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco had given the captaincy duties for the Austria match to Romelu Lukaku, who responded by scoring Belgium’s equalizer.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.