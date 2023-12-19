Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says he won’t play at European Championship next year

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says he won’t be able to play at the European Championship next year because of the long-term knee injury that has sidelined him since the start of the season. His absence could last even longer amid ongoing tensions between Courtois and coach Domenico Tedesco. Courtois said in an interview with Belgian broadcaster Sporza that he will not recover from surgery to repair the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in time for him to play at the tournament. Courtois has 102 caps with Belgium but has not played for his country since a 1-1 draw against Austria in June.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.