Belgium, France and Portugal become the first teams to qualify for the 2024 European Championship

Kylian Mbappé and Cristiano Ronaldo both scored twice to help France and Portugal secure a spot at next year’s European Championship with a perfect record in qualifying. Belgium also clinched a berth in Germany on Friday. The three European powerhouses all needed a win to qualify for the tournament and their star strikers made sure they got them. Mbappé helped France earn a 2-1 win over the Netherlands. Ronaldo improved his record tally of international goals to 125 in 202 appearances to lead Portugal 3-2 past Slovakia. Romelu Lukaku scored one to help Belgium beat Austria 3-2 in Vienna.

