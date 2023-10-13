Belgium, France and Portugal become the first teams to qualify for the 2024 European Championship

By KAREL JANICEK The Associated Press
France's Kylian Mbappe, right, scores his side's opening goal during the Euro 2024 group B qualifying soccer match between The Netherlands and France at the Johan Cruyff ArenA stadium in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Peter Dejong]

Kylian Mbappé and Cristiano Ronaldo both scored twice to help France and Portugal secure a spot at next year’s European Championship with a perfect record in qualifying. Belgium also clinched a berth in Germany on Friday. The three European powerhouses all needed a win to qualify for the tournament and their star strikers made sure they got them. Mbappé helped France earn a 2-1 win over the Netherlands. Ronaldo improved his record tally of international goals to 125 in 202 appearances to lead Portugal 3-2 past Slovakia. Romelu Lukaku scored one to help Belgium beat Austria 3-2 in Vienna.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.