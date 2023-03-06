Belgium defender Alderweireld quits international soccer

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld is quitting international soccer, the Belgian federation said. The 34-year-old Alderweireld made his debut with the national team in 2009. He was part of the squad that finished third at the 2018 World Cup. He also took part in the 2014 and 2022 World Cups and could not prevent the Red Devils from an elimination in the group stage last year. Alderweireld plays for Antwerp in the Belgian league after stints at Ajax, Atletico Madrid and Tottenham. He said he will now dedicate more time to his family and focus on his club career.

