Belgium coach Tedesco drops Witsel in 1st team selection

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco dropped veteran midfielder Axel Witsel when he named his first squad since being appointed last month. Tedesco opted not to select Witsel for upcoming matches against Sweden and Germany but insisted it wasn’t because the 34-year-old Atletico Madrid player is getting too old. Witsel has made 130 appearances for Belgium and scored 12 goals. Tedesco’s short-term goal is to qualify Belgium for the 2024 European Championship. The Red Devils start their qualifying campaign next week against Sweden. Tedesco gave a first call-up to Romeo Lavia. The 19-year-old midfielder has become a regular starter for Southampton in the Premier League.

