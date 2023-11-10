Belgium coach Tedesco appreciative of Man City’s use of winger Doku ahead of internationals

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco likes the way Manchester City is taking care of Jeremy Doku by not making him play every minute of a demanding season. Tedesco is now likely to show the same care of Doku when Belgium takes on Serbia and Azerbaijan. Doku joined Manchester City from Rennes in the off-season and has settled quickly in the north of England amid intense competition in a star-studded team. He has been included in Belgium’s 26-man squad for the friendly against Serbia on Wednesday and the European Championship qualifier against Azerbaijan. Both matches will be played at the King Baudouin stadium.

