Belgium coach counts on Lukaku to assume leadership in the absence of De Bruyne and Courtois

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN The Associated Press
Romelu Lukaku arrives in Rome, Tuesday Aug. 29, 2023. Romelu Lukaku has ended his standoff with Chelsea by flying into the Italian capital with the aim of joining Italian club Roma in a season-long loan deal that would see the Belgium striker look to revive his career in a third spell under coach Jose Mourinho. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alfredo Falcone]

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco has called up striker Romelu Lukaku for a couple of European Championsip qualifiers despite his lack of playing time. Even though the striker’s season-long loan deal to Roma which ended a standoff with Chelsea was only completed Thursday, Tedesco said the presence of Belgium’s record scorer in the 24-man squad was obvious. Belgium is second in Group H three points behind Austria with a match in hand. It takes on Azerbaijan on Sept. 9 and hosts Estonia three days later.

