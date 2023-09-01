Belgium coach counts on Lukaku to assume leadership in the absence of De Bruyne and Courtois

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco has called up striker Romelu Lukaku for a couple of European Championsip qualifiers despite his lack of playing time. Even though the striker’s season-long loan deal to Roma which ended a standoff with Chelsea was only completed Thursday, Tedesco said the presence of Belgium’s record scorer in the 24-man squad was obvious. Belgium is second in Group H three points behind Austria with a match in hand. It takes on Azerbaijan on Sept. 9 and hosts Estonia three days later.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.