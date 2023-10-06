Belgium coach calls up midfielder Mandela Keita for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Austria and Sweden

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco has called up midfielder Mandela Keita for the first time for upcoming European Championship qualifying matches against Austria and Sweden. Keita is one of 24 players summoned to prepare for the matches. The team will again be without the injured Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois. Keita plays for Belgian champion Royal Antwerp and is the only new name in Tedesco’s selection. Belgium leads Group F alongside Austria and needs one more win to qualify for next year’s Euro 2024 tournament in Germany. The team travels to Austria on Oct. 13 and hosts Sweden three days later.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.