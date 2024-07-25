Belgium Cats will play Paris Games without point guard Julie Allemand

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Belgium will be without point guard Julie Allemand as the Cats try to get past the quarterfinals in the 2024 Paris Games. The Cats announced Thursday night on social media that Allemand will miss her second Olympics with what they called an “unlucky injury for our point god.” Nastja Claessens will replace Allemand on the roster. Allemand has missed the WNBA season recovering from an injured right ankle, staying home to rehabilitate rather than join the Los Angeles Sparks who traded for her as part of a trade with Chicago in February. Belgium opens group play Monday in Germany’s Olympic debut in women’s basketball.

