Belgian volleyball player stable after collapsing with heart issue during match for the second time

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian volleyball international Martin Perin is in stable condition after he collapsed with a heart issue during a match for the second time, his club told The Associated Press. The 21-year-old libero has an implantable defibrillator in his body since suffering cardiac arrest in October 2022 during a volleyball game. Maaseik general manager Dieter Leenders says “the defibrillator saved his life” after Perin collapsed again during a Belgian league match Sunday between his team Maaseik and Waremme.

