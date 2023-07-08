Belgian tennis great Justine Henin receives ITF’s highest honor

LONDON (AP) — The International Tennis Federation has awarded Justine Henin its highest honor, the Philippe Chatrier Award. Henin won seven Grand Slam singles titles, an Olympic gold medal, and was part of Belgium’s team that won the Fed Cup in 2001. The award is named after the former ITF president and was introduced in 1996. It recognizes people who have made significant contributions to the sport on and off the court. The 41-year-old Henin has established a successful academy in Belgium and a charitable foundation that helps provide sporting opportunities for children with disabilities.

