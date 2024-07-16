Belgian sprinter Philipsen completes hat trick of stage wins at Tour, Girmay falls near finish

NIMES, France (AP) — Jasper Philipsen completes a hat trick of stage wins at this year’s Tour de France after Biniam Girmay, his main rival for the best sprinter’s green jersey, crashed near the finish. There was no major change Tuesday in the general classification with two-time champion Tadej Pogacar keeping the overall lead. Girmay hit the tarmac within the last two kilometers. He got back on his bike and reached the finish line. Pogacar has a lead of 3 minutes, 9 seconds over two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard. Third-place Remco Evenepoel is lagging 5:19 off the pace.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.