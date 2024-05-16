Belgian soccer pauses ticket sales for Israel game amid security fears

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ticket sales for a Belgium-Israel match in Brussels in the UEFA Nations League have been paused because of security concerns. The game is scheduled in September at King Baudouin Stadium. The Belgian Football Union has made the decision. CEO Piet Vandendriessche says, “Safety comes first, always.” Ticket sales for other Belgium home matches against France in October and Italy in November are going ahead as planned. Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators have repeatedly taken to the streets of Brussels since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas. Last year, a Belgium-Sweden game was suspended at halftime following a gunman fatally shooting two Swedes in Brussels before kickoff.

