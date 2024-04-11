Belgian cyclist Wout van Aert to miss Giro d’Italia because of injuries sustained in crash

Belgian cyclist Wout van Aert will miss the Giro d’Italia after suffering multiple fractures during the Dwars door Vlaanderen race last month. Van Aert crashed at high speed and suffered a broken sternum, broken collarbone and broken ribs. Van Aert says in a video published by the Visma-Lease a Bike team that he cannot train at the moment and had to pull out of the Giro. He says “my ribs are still a limiting factor.” Christophe Laporte will replace Van Aert in the Giro, which takes place May 4-26. Van Aert is widely considered one of the world’s best and most versatile riders.

