Belgian cyclist Tijl De Decker dies after crash during training

BRUSSELS (AP) — A 22-year-old Belgian cyclist has died following a crash in training earlier this week. Tijl De Decker rode for the Lotto Dstny team and was a winner of Paris-Roubaix in the Espoirs category this year. He had been brought to the hospital for surgery in the Belgian town of Lier after he collided with a car on Wednesday. He was then transported to the Antwerp University Hospital where he died. The Belgian team says “Tijl has lost his battle to recover from the severe injuries he sustained after his crash on training last Wednesday.”

