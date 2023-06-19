Belgian coach Tedesco ‘shocked’ after goalkeeper Courtois leaves squad amid captaincy row

BRUSSELS (AP) — Thibaut Courtois has left Belgium’s training camp ahead of a European Championship qualifier for not being selected as captain. Courtois reportedly says he has an injured knee and will miss a match on Tuesday in Estonia. But Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco says he isn’t injured. For the qualifier against Austria on Saturday, Tedesco gave the captaincy to Romelu Lukaku. Lukaku responded by scoring Belgium’s equalizer and Courtois’ performance was praised by Tedesco. Tedesco also says he planned to make Courtois the captain against Estonia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.