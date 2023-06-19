Belgian coach Tedesco ‘shocked’ after goalkeeper Courtois leaves squad amid captaincy row

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN The Associated Press
Belgium's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois holds a trophy as he celebrates his 100th match during the Euro 2024 group F qualifying soccer match between Belgium and Austria at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Geert Vanden Wijngaert]

BRUSSELS (AP) — Thibaut Courtois has left Belgium’s training camp ahead of a European Championship qualifier for not being selected as captain. Courtois reportedly says he has an injured knee and will miss a match on Tuesday in Estonia. But Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco says he isn’t injured. For the qualifier against Austria on Saturday, Tedesco gave the captaincy to Romelu Lukaku. Lukaku responded by scoring Belgium’s equalizer and Courtois’ performance was praised by Tedesco. Tedesco also says he planned to make Courtois the captain against Estonia.

