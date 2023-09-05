Belgian champion Antwerp brings in Wijndal to bolster defense ahead of Champions League campaign

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian champion Antwerp has brought in Netherlands left back Owen Wijndal on loan until the end of the season ahead of its Champions League campaign. Antwerp defeated Greek club AEK Athens last month in a playoff to reach he group stage for the first time. The club has been placed in Group H alongside Barcelona, Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk. Wijndal joined from Ajax. He played 28 games for the Dutch team last season but was not part of new coach Maurice Steijn’s plans. The left-footed defender has made 11 appearances with the Dutch national team.

