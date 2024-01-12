Bejedi scores 23, leads No. 21 Florida State women over No. 20 North Carolina 70-62

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Sara Bejedi sank five 3-pointers and scored 23, Mikayla Timpson was clutch down the stretch on her way to a double-double and No. 21 Florida State held off No. 20 North Carolina 70-62. Bejedi made 5 of 9 shots from beyond the arc but just 1 of 6 from inside it for the Seminoles (13-4, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). She made 6 of 7 at the free-throw line and grabbed six rebounds. Timpson finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds. Timpson had a basket and a three-point play in the final 1:28 after the Tar Heels (11-5, 3-1) trimmed a 20-point deficit to 65-62. Deja Kelly scored 23 points to lead North Carolina. Indya Nivar pitched in with 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists off the bench.

