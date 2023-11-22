Bejedi scores 17, No. 13 Florida State women cruise past Northwestern 90-52 in Ball Dawgs Classic

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Sara Bejedi scored 17 points and No. 13 Florida State used a fast start to cruise to a 90-52 win over Northwestern in the Ball Dawgs Classic. Alexis Tucker added 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Seminoles and O’Mariah Gordon had four 3s and 14 points. Hailey Weaver scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Wildcats. Florida State never trailed after Tucker made an opening 3-pointer and she had five points in a 9-0 run that made it 12-2 less than four minutes in. It was 23-8 after one quarter.

