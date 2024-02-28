Beijing selected to host 2027 track and field world championships

MONACO (AP) — The 2027 track and field world championships have been awarded to Beijing. The World Athletics Council reached the decision to bring the meet back to China after the country hosted the event in 2015. The decision comes on the heels of the Italian track federation announcing earlier in the day that it withdrew its candidacy to host the 2027 worlds in Rome after the government refused to guarantee the $92 million needed to host the event. China is also hosting the world indoor championships next year in Nanjing. The country hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.