Beijing half marathon results under investigation after runners appear to hand win to Chinese star

By HUIZHONG WU The Associated Press
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, He Jie, the men's marathon record holder in China, wearing number 1, runs alongside African competitors during the Bejjing Half-Marathon 2024 in Beijing on Sunday, April 14, 2024. Organizers are investigating the half-marathon race in Beijing after video from the race showing three African runners appearing to let the Chinese runner ahead of them right as they are about to cross the finish line sparked public speculation that the race was rigged. (Ju Huanzong/Xinhua via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ju Huanzong]

BANGKOK (AP) — Organizers are investigating a half marathon race in Beijing after three African runners appeared to let China’s top long-distance runner move ahead of them shortly before the finish line and sprint to victory, sparking public speculation that the result was rigged. There was a flood of public reaction online expressing suspicion about the race after video from the final moments of Sunday’s Mengniu Beijing Half Marathon circulated online. On Monday, organizers of the race issued a statement saying they would investigate the results.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.