Behrens grabs hat trick, Rönnow saves 2 penalties as Union Berlin beats Mainz in Bundesliga opener

BERLIN (AP) — Kevin Behrens has scored a hat trick and Frederik Rönnow saved two penalties for Union Berlin to start the Bundesliga season with a 4-1 win over Mainz. United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson started for his league debut and was involved in the opening goal as he sent Jérôme Roussillon through with a clever backheel. Roussillon crossed for Behrens’ first headed goal in the first minute. Aïssa Laïdouni crossed for Behrens’ second in the ninth, and substitute Sheraldo Becker crossed for his third in the 70th. Substitute Miloš Pantović wrapped up the scoring late. Eintracht Frankfurt was hosting promoted Darmstadt for a derby in the late game.

