Behind RB Shipley, LB Carter, No. 9 Clemson taking the leap

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson tailback Will Shipley may have started something for the ninth-ranked Tigers with his picture-perfect hurdle of a defender on a touchdown run last week. A short time later, linebacker Barrett Carter cleanly leaped over a Louisville blocker for a sack. And more of the Tigers want to get in on the action. Defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, at 295 pounds, says he’s looking to go airborne at some point this season, too. It’s a notion Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin hopes quickly dies down.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.