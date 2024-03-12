Before Tommy John surgery became common, pitchers like Bud Black pitched through the pain

By JANIE McCAULEY The Associated Press
FILE - San Francisco Giants pitcher Bud Black winds up a pitch to a Philadelphia Phillies batter during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Candlestick Park in San Francisco, May 15, 1991. Black opted not to have Tommy John surgery late in his career, even though his pitching elbow would swell after every outing and begin hurting once he reached a certain number of throws. If Black were pitching in this current era, he likely would have needed the ligament reconstruction procedure, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Risberg]

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rockies manager Bud Black opted not to have Tommy John surgery late in his career, even though his pitching elbow would swell after every outing and begin hurting once he reached a certain number of throws. If Black were pitching in this current era, he likely would have needed the ligament reconstruction procedure, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.