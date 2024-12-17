Before Memphis’ back-to-back 10-win seasons, Silverfield was on same Tigers staff with 2 CFP coaches

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning celebrates after the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings]

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ryan Silverfield has led Memphis to consecutive 10-win seasons for the first time in the program’s 109-season history. Before that, he was on the same Tigers staff as an assistant with two friends who are now head coaches in the College Football Playoff. The 25th-ranked Tigers wrap up their season Tuesday night against West Virginia in the Frisco Bowl. Dan Lanning at top-ranked Oregon and Kenny Dillingham with Big 12 champion Arizona State have first-round playoff byes. Silverfield, Lanning and Dillingham all got to Memphis together in 2016 with Mike Norvell. Silverfield coached the offensive line and Lanning inside linebackers. Dillingham was a grad assistant.

