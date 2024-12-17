Before Memphis’ back-to-back 10-win seasons, Silverfield was on same Tigers staff with 2 CFP coaches

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ryan Silverfield has led Memphis to consecutive 10-win seasons for the first time in the program’s 109-season history. Before that, he was on the same Tigers staff as an assistant with two friends who are now head coaches in the College Football Playoff. The 25th-ranked Tigers wrap up their season Tuesday night against West Virginia in the Frisco Bowl. Dan Lanning at top-ranked Oregon and Kenny Dillingham with Big 12 champion Arizona State have first-round playoff byes. Silverfield, Lanning and Dillingham all got to Memphis together in 2016 with Mike Norvell. Silverfield coached the offensive line and Lanning inside linebackers. Dillingham was a grad assistant.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.