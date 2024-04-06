Before Arsenal trip, Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel at a loss to explain team’s latest collapse

HEIDENHEIM, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has been unable to explain his team’s collapse against promoted Heidenheim in the Bundesliga. Bayern was leading 2-0 at the break after goals from Harry Kane and Serge Gnabry, then conceded three in the second half to lose 3-2 for its second consecutive Bundesliga defeat. Tuchel says “It is obviously extremely difficult for us to maintain the concentration level and the level of fight with which we had fully deserved to lead up to then. Yes, that’s hard to explain. I can describe it to you. Explaining it is difficult.” Bayern next visits Arsenal for the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday.

